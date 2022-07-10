Elon Musk's Twitter account suspended? Know the truth here

NewsTechnology
ELON MUSK

The suspended account is capitalised. Instead of the letter l, letter I is used.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 01:40 PM IST
  • Those that paid closer attention to the suspended account's handle were the first to alert others.

New Delhi: Elon Musk backed out of the famed $44 billion Twitter agreement, claiming the microblogging platform's failure to give him adequate information on the site's phoney accounts. In response, the website has retaliated against the Tesla man by suspending his Twitter account. Or so a funny yet false viral tweet circulating on the bluebird app suggests.

"They suspended @eIonmusk fr??" a Twitter user recently asked. Read More: Anand Mahindra tweets on Elon Musk pulling out of Twitter deal, cites example of 'Indian train'

 

 

When the user clicked on the handle, they were directed to the page of the suspended Twitter account. Read More: Filed ITR for AY 2022-23? Top 5 things to keep in mind while filing income tax returns

But there is a catch

As is often the case in the online world, numerous people fell for the joke.

 

