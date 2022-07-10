Elon Musk's Twitter account suspended? Know the truth here

New Delhi: Elon Musk backed out of the famed $44 billion Twitter agreement, claiming the microblogging platform's failure to give him adequate information on the site's phoney accounts. In response, the website has retaliated against the Tesla man by suspending his Twitter account. Or so a funny yet false viral tweet circulating on the bluebird app suggests.

But there is a catch

The suspended account is capitalised. Instead of the letter l, letter I is used.

As is often the case in the online world, numerous people fell for the joke.

how u do dis — moose (@asnared) July 9, 2022

Those that paid closer attention to the suspended account's handle were the first to alert others.

The billionaire announced the cancellation of his Twitter partnership in a US SEC filing, accusing the social media platform of violating "several aspects of the agreement." However, in order to complete the transaction, Twitter's board of directors said that it would sue Elon Musk to enforce the legal agreement. This follows months of conjecture following Musk's suspension of the Twitter arrangement, claiming misinformation about bogus accounts on the platform.

"Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations on which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect (as that term is defined in the Merger Agreement)," wrote Musk's lawyers in an SEC filing dated July 8, Sunday.