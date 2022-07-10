NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ITR

Filed ITR for AY 2022-23? Top 5 things to keep in mind while filing income tax returns

Additionally, before submitting your ITR, you should gather any earnings and investment-related papers

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
  • It is important to report all sources of income.
  • It is therefore needed to maintain all relevant papers in hand.
  • It is important to compare the tax deducted on Forms 16 and 26AS.

Trending Photos

Filed ITR for AY 2022-23? Top 5 things to keep in mind while filing income tax returns

New Delhi: The deadline for filing income tax returns for the fiscal year 2021-22 and 2022-23 is quickly approaching.

So, if you haven't filed your IT taxes for FY 21-22 yet, make sure you do so by July 31, as that is the deadline. Additionally, before submitting your ITR, you should gather any earnings and investment-related papers.

Top 5 things to keep in mind:

  • Though the Income Tax Department provides pre-filled forms to make filing tax returns easier, you should maintain all relevant papers on hand and cross-check every field in the pre-filled form.
  • Make certain that you report all sources of income. This will assist you in avoiding any penalties.
  • When submitting your income tax return, compare the tax deducted on Forms 16 and 26AS.
  • If the TDS amount on Forms 16 and 26AS is not the same, contact the employer and have it corrected.
  • Form 16: It is a document produced by your employer that details your salary for the year as well as the TDS deducted.
  • Form 26AS: It is a statement of taxes deducted on your behalf and taxes paid on your behalf over the course of a fiscal year.
  • Before filing the return, select your tax regime (new or old) based on your needs.

The new regime calculates tax at a lower slab rate, but the taxpayer is forced to forego several deductions and exemptions that were previously accessible.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?