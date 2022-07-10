New Delhi: Elon Musk is withdrawing from his $44 billion takeover deal with Twitter, which plans to litigate to keep the arrangement intact. The Tesla CEO's attempt to take over the social network took numerous unexpected turns. Elon Musk has accused Twitter of failing to provide him with an accurate number of spam bots on the platform. He also brought up the issue of Twitter's debt.

The Musk-Twitter saga has sparked a frenzy on social media. Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, made fun of the story by coining the term "Twitter tease."

"If Elon were to embark on an Indian railway, the conductor would call him a "TT" Ticketless Traveler," Mahindra Group Chairman remarked. "However, TT may now become a moniker for every headline-grabbing attempt that fails: A Twitter Tease."

Anand Mahindra, a Twitter user, suggested that he should acquire the social network instead of Musk. They claimed that because Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is "our own" (Indian), he would offer Mahindra a fair price for the company.

"Canceling this acquisition was predicted," another person commented. "My heart breaks for Twitter."

Musk claims Twitter violated their agreement by not giving him enough evidence to prove that only 5% of the accounts on its site are false.

The billionaire will now have to prove that Twitter broke the terms of the deal. If he cannot, he may be sued for a $1 billion breakup fee.

Twitter CEO Brett Taylor has stated that the company is dedicated to closing the acquisition agreement at the price and parameters agreed upon by Musk.

On July 9, he tweeted, "(The company) intends to initiate legal action to enforce the merger agreement." "We are confident in our ability to triumph in the Delaware Court of Chancery."