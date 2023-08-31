trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656111
Elon Musk's X To Roll Out Audio, Video Calling Feature

Users will not need a phone number for the features that will be available on Apple's iOS, Google's Android, and personal computers, Musk said in a post on X on Thursday.

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023
New Delhi: Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, plans to launch video and audio calls as owner Elon Musk races to build an "everything app" to stay ahead of competition from Meta Platforms-owned Threads.

Users will not need a phone number for the features that will be available on Apple's iOS, Google's Android, and personal computers, Musk said in a post on X on Thursday. He did not give a timeline for the launch. (Also Read: Best Upcoming Phones In September 2023: 10 Smartphones To watch Out For)

After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signaled he would turn the platform into a super app offering a range of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments. (Also Read: Innovative Business Idea: Invest Rs 5,000 To Rs 10,000 And Earn Rs 1800 To Rs 3000 Per Day - Unlocking Daily Dividends)

The vision brings to mind Tencent's WeChat app - a ubiquitous part of daily life in China.

Musk, who continues to spearhead product development at X after appointing a new CEO in May, is also pushing to change how news links appear on the platform in a move that could undermine the reach of news publishers.

