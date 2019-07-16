Facebook hires Google employee for its new test app team

San Francisco: Facebook has roped in former Google employee Jason Toff to work as Product Manager in Facebook`s new app division under its recently formed New Product Experimentation (NPE) team.

"I suppose it`s a good time to share what I`m up to next! In two weeks, I`ll be joining Facebook as a PM Director starting up a new initiative under the recently formed NPE team," Toff announced on Twitter on Monday.

Announced last week, Facebook`s NPE team is aimed at developing experimental apps for consumers who are still slightly removed from the core Facebook brand.

In Google, Toff worked on Virtual Reality (VR) projects as well as on Google`s in-house Area 120 incubator -- which is similar in concept to Facebook`s NPE team, The Verge reported.

Before Google, Toff served as the General Manager for Twitter`s short-video sharing service Vine, which he quit in 2016.

While Toff said he could not reveal details of what he is working on, his Twitter post mentioned he is looking to hire a team of UX designers and engineers to work on the project.