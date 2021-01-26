Akshay Kumar launches FAU-G action game mission on Republic Day 2021 - Here's how you can download it!

New Delhi: Game lovers can finally get their hands on multiplayer action game FAU-G. Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared the download link of the game for fans on Republic Day.

The FAU-G action game would donate 20% of its Net Proceeds donated to 'Bharat Ke Veer Trust' which gives homage and support to India’s Bravehearts.

HOW YOU CAN DOWNLOAD FAU-G:

Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.

Download now: https://t.co/8cuWhoq2JJ#HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/uH72H9W7TI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

The game can also be downloaded from the Google Play store, as well as from the app store. The first version of the game will be more compatible with high-end and mid-range smartphones.

Keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Movement, a Bengaluru based gaming publisher has launched a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title, “Fearless and United: Guards (FAU-G)”.

Developed by Bengaluru-based nCORE Games FAU-G is an action game that revolves around the life of Indian soldiers fighting at the border to save their country from enemies.

It will be available to all Android devices running on Android 8 and above. There is no update on whether iOS users will be able to download the game or not.