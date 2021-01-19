PUBG India Mobile launching today? Details you need to know

New Delhi: As millions of PUBG Mobile fans are eagerly waiting for the re-entry of the game in the country, some media reports are suggesting that the game might be launched on January 19.

The fresh momentum regarding the game's launch has been gathering enough due to its latest trailer launch that company uploaded on YouTube.

Another media report however said that there seems no possibility in sight for the game to be launched in the country before March, an insidesport report said. The same report mentioned a very important question on accessing PUBG in India.

Is access to PUBG in India illegal?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) has said ‘access to PUBG in India’ is not illegal in response to an RTI filed by Gem Wire, on December 17, 2020. Inside sport quoted the Ministry report saying, “it has not banned the access of Mobile Nordic Map: Livik App”, further adding that “the first query was a follow up to the first question– if the ban implies to the new application on what basis would that be? The blocking applies to a specific App only.

The PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite versions are banned in India since September 2020.

What we know so far on PUBG India re-entry

The company has made two big announcements in December that further aided in building hopes of PUBG India fans higher. Parent company Krafton Inc recently appointed Aneesh Aravind as new country manager for India. With over 15 years of experience in gaming industry, Aneesh Aravind has worked with gaming giants like Tencent and Zynga. As per insidesport, Krafton Inc has got more people on board by inducting four more people to the team. It must be mentioned that these four people were part of Tencent, the company responsible for rights for PUBG Mobile’s Global version. The new members in the team are Akash Jumde (Visual Content Designer), Piyush Agarwal (Finance Manager), Arpita Priyadarshini (Senior Community Manager) and Karan Pathak (Senior Esports Manager). All the newly recruited people for Krafton’s team were previously a part of Tencent, who has the publishing rights for PUBGM’s Global version.