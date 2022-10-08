Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale ends today: Check some end-hours deals on smartphones

Flipkart Big Dussehra sale is concluding today and just like the Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce retailer continues to offer significant discounts on many smartphones. If you are planning to buy a mid-segment smartphone, then you should explore the available options. However, here are some good smartphone deals that will reduce your search time on Flipkart:

Nothing Phone 1: Flipkart is offering the Nothing Phone (1) 128 GB/8 GB RAM model for Rs 29,999. At this price, buyers can get a discount of 10% or up to Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. The smartphone comes with 50MP+50MP rear camera and 16MP front camera, 4500 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900.

Google Pixel 6a: The 6GB/128GB variant of Google Pixel 6a is available for Rs 34,199 and comes with the HDFC Bank discount of 10 per cent. The smartphone features 12.2MP +12MP rear and 8MP Front Camera, 4410 mAh Battery and Google Tensor Processor.

Realme GT Neo 3T: The smartphone has got a price tag of Rs 29,999 in the Dussehra sale. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM/ 128 GB storage, 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display, 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor. The HDFC Bank discounts are applicable on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: The 5G smartphone from Samsung with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is being offered at Rs 13,999 in the sale. The smartphone is getting a 10% discount on HDFC Bank cards. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and a 5,000mAh battery. It has 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Vivo T1X: The smartphone is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can also get 10% off with HDFC Bank cards. The smartphone comes with 5000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and an 8MP camera at the front.