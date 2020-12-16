हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from December 18: Check out top smartphone deals

Flipkart Plus members will get early access from 12 noon on December 17.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from December 18: Check out top smartphone deals

New Delhi: Customers looking to save a bit extra in the middle of the month can head to e-retailer Flipkart. 

Flipkart's 5-day Big Saving Days sale will kick off on December 18 (Friday) and will go on till December 22. Flipkart Plus members will get early access from 12 noon on December 17.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering great discounts on host of products ranging from electronics, smartphones, clothes, footwear and accessories; beauty, sports and baby care, electronic accessories, TVs, ACs and refrigerators.

Additionally there will be a 10 percent instant discount for customers shopping via SBI credit card and EMI transactions.
Here are top smartphone deals during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Realme 6

From Rs 12,999. Realme 6 is available in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM. It ise xpandable Upto 256 GB. The 6.5 inch Full HD+ Display phone sports 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear and a 16MP Front Camera. It is equipped with a 4300 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G90T Processor.

Poco X3

From Rs 15,999. POCO X3 comes with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM and is expandable upto 512 GB. The 6.67 inch Full HD+ Display phone comes with 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear and 20MP Front Camera. It packs 6000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor.

iPhone XR

From Rs 38,999. Apple iPhone XR comes with a 6.12 inch Display. It has 12MP Rear Camera and 7MP Front Camera, A12 Bionic Chip Processor.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

From Rs 13,999. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM phone comes with 6.5 inch Full HD+ Display. It houses a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP Front Camera. It comes with 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery, MediaTek Helio G95 Processor and 65W Super Dart Charger.

