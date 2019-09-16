Fresh version of PM Narendra Modi App launched ahead of his birthday

New Delhi: A day ahead of his birthday, a fresh new version of Narendra Modi app was launched on Monday.

This is the first update of the App since the 2019 elections, when it was given a total ‘election avatar and acted as a platform for lakhs for volunteers.

The new version not only has exciting new features but will also cater to the increasing traffic, especially of people wishing PM Modi on his birthday. The App will also showcase a multimedia version of his journey which is an online version of the exhibitions being done by BJP across the country, an official release said.

The new update comes with a bunch of interesting features that makes it better, faster and sleeker to operate. The App now has a new intuitive design which makes accessing the content easier.

Intuitive Design

New features include faster and one-touch navigation, new content section called ‘NaMo Exclusive’ and content recommendations based on your interest. Users can now just slide to access more content across various sections. There are interesting stories, which highlight the best multimedia content everyday.

Stories

The App has been immensely popular since it was first launched and has seen over 1.5 crore downloads across various platforms. The Narendra Modi App is the most popular and most used app for any political leader across the world.

NaMo Exclusive

The Prime Minister has extensively used the Narendra Modi App to interact with people, get their feedback and for campaigns to get public participation, including during the 2019 elections.

The app brings you the latest information and updates about the PM, has attractive infographics which illustrate the work done by the NDA government to transform India, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episodes and more. There are forums where users can share their views and deliberate with a number of people. There are also sections like the NaMo merchandise and micro-donations.

The Narendra Modi App also lets user contribute towards various tasks and provides unique opportunity to receive emails and messages directly from the PM.