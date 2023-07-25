Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: Samsung To Unveil A Bunch Of Products Tomorrow; Check Direct Link To Watch

New Delhi: Samsung is all set to launch a series of new products in Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 on July 26, 2023. The company is expecting to unveil the successor of flip and fold phones ‘Galaxy Z Flip 5’ and the ‘Galaxy Z Fold 5’ in Seoul, South Korea.

Fans are waiting impatiently for the much-hyped first ‘smart ring’ to be unveiled during the event. Along with that, Samsung is reported to showcase the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch 6 series and new Galaxy Buds.

The event will be live-streamed on the company’s official website and YouTube from 4:30 PM IST.



How To Pre-Reserve New Galaxy Device?

You can pre-reserve all the upcoming devices with a few simple steps.

Step 1: Click on the Pre-reserve button to add new Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass.

Step 2: Pay Rs 1999/- using any prepaid payment options available.

Step 3: You will receive new Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass through email & message on your registered mobile number.

Note that referral, welcome voucher, Loyalty points cannot be used for pre-reserve purchase.

What are the Pre-reserve benefits?

Those who pre-reserve one of the devices will receive Samsung.com coupon worth Rs 6999 (i.e. VIP Pass of Rs 1999 and E-Voucher of Rs 5000).

The E-Voucher of ₹ 5000 to spend on samsung.com (Selected products, read TnCs) .This benefit will only be availed once main product (New Galaxy) is added in cart and E-Voucher is applied at checkout.

The amount i.e. ₹ 1999 for VIP Pass paid to Pre-reserve your new Galaxy would be adjusted against the purchase value of the eligible device.

If Consumer buys Products less than ₹ 5000, then the customer will not be able to re-use the E-voucher for the balance amount.