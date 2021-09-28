Garena Free Fire MAX launched in India: Check how to download, features and more

The long-awaited release of Garena Free Fire Max has arrived. Although it may take some time for the stable version to reach all devices, it has been released on the primary app store, Google Play Store. Users can also download the new version using the tap tap app.

Free Fire Max can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. If you choose the automatic download option, the game will appear on your home screen as soon as it is ready. You can also go to the Play Store, search for Free Fire Max, and then touch the Install button. After that, you'll be asked to provide access to your phone's storage. After you provide permission, you will be allowed to play the game.

Free Fire Max features

In terms of functionality, the creators have included Firelink technology, which allows players to play Free Fire and Free Fire Max simultaneously. 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland are two further modifications. Pre-registered gamers will receive Max Raychaser (Bottom), Gold Royale Voucher (two), Max Raychaser (Facepaint), Cyber Max Skyboard, and Max Raychaser (Facepaint) (Head).

If the game receives 30 million pre-registrations, the Max Raychaser (Head) will be accessible. The next-gen Free Fire title is 0.96 GB in size, with improved visual quality, additional content, and a slew of other features. As a result, it is recommended that you clear up some space on your device before downloading the game. Notably, the game server was down for maintenance, with the message "The server will be ready soon."

Live TV

#mute