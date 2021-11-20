Garena Free Fire November 20 Codes: Here’s how to redeem free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire, an action-adventure royale fight game, is one of the most highly rated mobile games on Google PlayStore. In October 2021, it even had the most downloads. Garena gives redeem codes on a regular basis to keep its players involved in the game. These codes allow gamers to receive amazing benefits such as a royale pass, free diamond hack, and more. The process of unlocking the se code is simple and may be completed in just a few steps. Garena Free Fire fans should keep an eye out for all of the future events, as they will bring a slew of excellent deals.

Here are today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes, as well as instructions on how to use them.

FFIC 33NT EUKA

FFIC YZJZ M4BZ

FFIC 65E2 69TQ

FFIC ZTBC UR4M

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

If you want free Garena Free Fire codes, you should know how to get them. To do so, go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en on the Garena Rewards official website. Make sure you use your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI ID, or VK account to log in. Your social network account must be linked to your game application in order to receive awards; otherwise, you will be unable to do so.

Then, copy the 12-character redeem codes and paste them into the text box before clicking the 'Continue' button. Following the confirmation, a dialogue box will open for double-checking; click 'OK' to proceed. Your procedure is completed!

Gamers should be aware, however, that the redemption of incentives via redeem coupons can take some time. This implies that the awards may take up to 24 hours to appear in your in-game mail.

