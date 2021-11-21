Garena Free Fire November 21 Codes: Here’s how to redeem free rewards

New Delhi: 111 dots Studio's battle royale survivor mobile game is gaining popularity among gamers around the world, including in India. Garena Free Fire introduces tournaments, new battle features, and thrilling awards on a regular basis. Garena Free Fire allows players to customise a variety of in-game features such as outfits, characters, and weaponry. These, however, necessitate the use of in-game currency. Those who do not like to purchase with in-game currency, however, need not fear! On a daily basis, they can still acquire several Garena Free Fire redeem codes for free.

On a regular basis, Garena provides redemption coupons to its users, which may be used to obtain special gifts, privileges, and in-game currency, among other things. Garena Free Fire coupons can be redeemed every day in a few simple steps. The Garena Free Fire codes for today are listed below, with with instructions on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes November 21:

FNI8 76YR TGFB

FNMX KIOW I983

F4YR GIFB NCML

FOID UCYT R3X2

FSAD QFGH 34UR

F746 YR8G FBVN

FMCK ISWU 8Y7E

FTFG BVNE R5TJ

FJNJ IU87 FY6T

FBN4 M5TK LYHO

F9IV 8CU7 XYAG

FBWI EMRC TLYO

FHG8 VU7C IS5B

FENM R5TK LYHO

FB8V 7C6X ISTG

F3RN 5TM6 YKIZ

FLOB 9V8C 7X6Y

FSEG FBRT FR54

How to redeem Fire free Codes:

1. To begin, go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en, which is the official website for Garena free Fire codes redemption.

2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI ID, or VK account, just like you did in the game.

3. Copy and paste any of the above-mentioned 12-character redeem codes into the text field.

4. Then press the 'Continue' button.

5. A confirmation dialogue box will display for double-checking, then click 'OK.'

6. The process of redeeming your code is complete. The processing of the prize via redeeming codes can take some time, therefore you should expect the rewards to appear in your in-game mail after at least 24 hours.

