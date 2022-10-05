NewsTechnology
GARENA FREE FIRE

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 5: Here’s how to get FF rewards

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

  • Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis.
  • The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers.
  • Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 5, 2022 

YTF45BH67JNU

65432IUTFV2B

3H3SZYTX5RFV

ABGVBCNJGOYK

6JM7UIOJ98GY

FDTSRAEDQF12

GHU4RTGYVFVB

RNJ6YI7JCXKI

5QRD12F3BH4J

5IGUYH1NMKO9

IHYGVXSA234T

YGHBVDXFVBHJ

IOI7Y6RFJMLO

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, October 5, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

