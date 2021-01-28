Good news for WhatsApp desktop, web users! This security feature will ensure your privacy

New Delhi: WhatsApp web and desktop will be updated with newer and better security features by the company.

According to the new update, the users will now need to authenticate either with fingerprint or face ID on the desktop app before logging in. This newly introduced feature will provide an additional layer of protection to account.

This feature will minimize the chances of others logging into your account without your knowledge. WhatsApp currently provides no security in the WhatsApp web/ desktop version. Users can log into an account just y scanning a QR Code. According to the WhatsApp, this feature will 'limit the chance that a housemate or officemate can link devices.

The biometric logins will help users avoid fraud and unknown logins from the internet. WhatsApp has said that its servers will not store any of the biometrics data. The process will be cloud-based and will take place completely on the device itself.

WhatsApp is yet to make this feature public. WhatsApp will globally release this security update in the upcoming weeks.

WhatsApp has stressed that it will not store or has access to the biometric data by design. This new authentication security feature is a great relief for those who are stressed about the privacy of their chats.