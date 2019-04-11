close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google Assistant

Google Assistant can now read your work calendar

Assistant integration for the G Suite Calendar app applies for both mobile as well as desktop users.

Google Assistant can now read your work calendar

San Francisco: Google Assistant is finally coming to G Suite, starting with the Calendar app in beta within Googles enterprise platform.

In a blog post, which coincided with the announcement at the company's Cloud Next conference in San Francisco, the tech giant outlined how the integration will work.

"Users with G Suite accounts can start testing with Assistant starting today," said the company.

"G Suite is integrating with Google Assistant, specifically with Calendar," said David Thacker, Vice President of Product Management, G Suite.

"Now when you sign in and switch to your G Suite account, you can use your Assistant to help you prepare for the work day," he said.

Assistant integration for the G Suite Calendar app applies for both mobile as well as desktop users.

Since the integration is just an enterprise feature, it would not work on Assistant-compatible device synced to an individual's personal account.

In addition, the company is also bringing other improvements including third-party connectivity in Cloud Search, updates to Hangouts Meet to help businesses stay connected and "connected sheets" feature to let workers collaborate on up to 10 billion rows of data right from within Sheets, the post noted.

Tags:
Google AssistantG SuiteGoogle Calendar app
Next
Story

Instagram demoting inappropriate content from app

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Smriti Irani holds roadshow with CM Yogi ahead of filing poll nomination from Amethi