Google Confirms Authenticity Of 2,500 Leaked Internal Search Documents

New Delhi: Tech Giant Google has confirmed the authenticity of around 2,500 leaked internal documents related to its search feature. These documents were initially reported by SEO experts Rand Fishkin and Mike King, as per the reports

In a statement to The Verge, Google has warned people not to make incorrect assumptions about their search feature based on the leaked documents as the information might be out of context, outdated or incomplete. It further stated that it has provided a lot of information about how its Search feature works and the factors its system considers. They have also highlighted their efforts to protect search results from being manipulated.

The leaked material allegedly suggests that Google “collects and potentially uses data” that company representatives have said does not contribute to ranking webpages in Google Search. However, the leaked information is likely to create some panic across the SEO industry. (Also Read: Govt Issues Alert On Critical Vulnerability In TP-Link Router: Here’s How To Protect Your Device)

According to Fishkin, the leaked documents outline Google’s search API and break down what information is available to employees. SEO expert King said in his overview of the documents that “Lied” is harsh but “it’s the only accurate word to use here”. (Also Read: What Is India's EU-Like Anti-Trust Proposal That Irked Tech Giants Google, Amazon, Apple?)

“While I don’t necessarily fault Google’s public representatives for protecting their proprietary information, I do take issue with their efforts to actively discredit people in the marketing, tech, and journalism worlds who have presented reproducible discoveries,” he wrote. (With IANS Inputs)