Google

Google for India 2020 event kicks off today: How to watch livestreaming

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver the addressing notes at the event. 

Google for India 2020 event kicks off today: How to watch livestreaming

Search engine giant Google will kick start the virtual Google for India 2020 event on Monday (July 13). Into the sixth year this is going to be the Google India’s online event in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver the addressing notes at the event. Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad will be among the dignitaries to attend the event.

Without divulging much details, Google India has tweeted, “At the first-ever virtual edition of #GoogleForIndia, our product and business leaders will share updates and announcements on our initiatives for Digital India.”

Here are the details about livestreaming of the Google for India 2020 event.

The virtual event will start at 2pm IST on YouTube. You can watch the livestream here

In another tweet, Google had said, “At the 6th edition of #GoogleForIndia, our product & business leaders will share their vision on building a helpful Internet for a billion Indians.”

