Google Gemini Chatbot Now Available In Over 150 Countries

New Delhi: Google has expanded the reach of its Gemini app, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, beyond the borders of the United States. The app, which gained attention for its innovative features, is now accessible in more than 150 countries and territories, including India. The app was launched initially for Android users on February 8.

Google Gemini App: Language Availability

The Gemini app is now accessible in English, Korean, and Japanese languages. (Also Read: 9 Famous Indian Alumni Of Harvard University: Check Their Education & What They Are Doing Today)

Google Gemini App: Expansion

The move to expand to over 150 countries aims to bring the power of AI-driven conversations to a broader audience worldwide. Google's support page underscores this global push, indicating the company's commitment to making AI-driven interactions accessible on a global scale. (Also Read: Indian Websites, Applications Saw Over 5.14 Billion Cyberattacks In 2023: Report)

Google Gemini App: iOS

While there's no dedicated Gemini app for iOS, iPhone users can now access Gemini through a toggle within the Google app. This integration allows iPhone users to unlock the chatbot's capabilities seamlessly.

Google Gemini App: Device Requirements

For Android users, a device with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and operating on Android 12 or newer versions is necessary to use the Gemini app. Similarly, iPhone users need iOS 16 or later versions to interact with the chatbot through the Google app.

Google Gemini App: Language

Presently, the Gemini app supports English, Japanese, and Korean languages. This language diversity ensures that users from various linguistic backgrounds can engage with the chatbot effectively.

Google Gemini App: Global Rollout

The global rollout of Gemini commenced on Thursday, with plans to continue over the following days. This phased approach ensures that users worldwide can seamlessly integrate the chatbot into their digital experiences.

Users are required to sign in to a personal Google Account or a Workspace account with the feature enabled by the administrator.