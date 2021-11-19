Google Pay to have bill splitting, Hinglish support and more: Details here

New Delhi: As part of its Google for India 2021 goal, Google introduced a slew of India-specific features. Google Pay, for example, is getting a slew of new capabilities to help digitise the economy. A 'Hinglish' language option, a combination of Hindi and English, will be added to the digital payments app soon.

The additional language will be added to the existing Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telegu options. The company also intends to improve the app's intelligence by introducing "speak to text," which would allow users to pay directly into another user's bank account via voice input.

Users can speak account numbers into the app in Hindi or English to enter the account number, which is then confirmed with the sender before the payment is initiated. Bill Split is another important feature it announced, which allows customers to split and settle shared bills.

Google Pay will also have a 'MyShop' function for micro-businesses and retailers. Merchants who use the Google Pay for Business app will be able to use the service to assist them "digitise" their next steps. The addition of the new language choice, according to the firm, is an attempt to make Google Pay interactions "even more intuitive and natural."

Customers in India will be able to use a trial Google Assistant-enabled, end-to-end vaccine booking flow as part of the company's Google for India 2021 ambition. The tool will employ Google Assistant to assist people in booking COVID-19 immunizations in multiple languages.

Its goal is to make booking COVID-19 vaccines in the country easier and less complicated. Google also introduced a slew of climate-related features to "help reveal timely and vital information and guarantee people's safety," according to the company. A collaboration with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to provide reliable weather forecasts is one of them. People can now check the air quality at their nearby station by searching for "air quality near me" or "air quality Delhi."

