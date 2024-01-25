Google Rolls Out New AI-powered Features For Education At Bett 2024

New Delhi: The tech giant Google has rolled out new Chromebooks and AI-powered tools for education, both available now and set to be launched this year. In a blog post, the company revealed details about its recent and upcoming showcases at the annual ed tech exhibition Bett 2024.

Google's commitment to advancing technology in education marks a significant leap toward creating a more dynamic and inclusive learning environment for students and educators alike. (Also Read: Google Chrome To Get 3 New Generative AI Features, Will Make Your Browsing Experience Easier)

Class Management

This feature will allow teachers to form different groups in the Classroom later this year. They can also assign various assignments to different groups. Along with this, teachers can use the speaker spotlight feature in Slides to create a lesson with narration along with the slide deck. Now, a new eSignature facility in Google Workspace enables educators to effortlessly gather signatures for approvals or contracts. The company is also enhancing Classroom analytics, allowing educators to examine statistics such as assignment completion and grade trends.

Accessibility

Google is enhancing accessibility on ChromeOS by introducing the capability to extract text from PDFs for screen readers. Additionally, users can now highlight and have text read aloud within the Chrome browser. Furthermore, Google is incorporating new features into Google Meet, including closed captions available in 30 languages and the option to pin multiple hosts. (Also Read:Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.3 Update With THESE Features; Check Here)

Chromebooks

Google plans to soon roll out an update for Chromebooks, allowing students to conveniently view their upcoming assignments directly from the home screen.

AI-powered Features

Google currently enables teachers to add questions to a YouTube video as part of their Classroom assignments. The company has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon help by providing question suggestions at various timestamps. This feature was initially announced in June 2023. However, during the initial announcement, teachers were required to apply to access this functionality.