Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.3 Update With THESE Features; Check Here

New Delhi: To bolster the security features of its leading devices in markets, Apple, the tech giant, has officially released the highly awaited updates, iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. These updates bring improvements to the supported devices.

The latest release includes a suite of new features, such as collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay for hotel TVs, and the 2024 Black Unity wallpaper. Notably, Apple's Stolen Device Protection steals the spotlight, adding an extra layer of security to protect user data. (Also Read: Google Layoffs: Employees Plan Protests; CEO Confirms More Job Cuts in 2024)

Here’s a quick look at everything new with iOS 17.3

Stolen Device Protection

Within the Stolen Device Protection feature, it is now mandatory to use Face ID or Touch ID for accessing stored passwords. Additionally, any modifications to crucial settings, such as altering the Apple ID password or device passcode, are now subject to a security delay.

Collaborative Apple Music Playlists

In earlier beta releases of iOS, this feature enables users to either create new playlists or utilize existing ones, while also inviting friends or family to contribute songs to the playlist. Users on Apple Music can enhance their collaborative playlist experience by adding emoji reactions such as a heart or thumbs up.

AirPlay for Hotel TVs

The latest feature helps you to stream content from Apple devices like iPads, iPhones, and Macs in select hotels that Apple deems as AirPlay compatible.

AppleCare and Warranty Information

With this feature, users can now view coverage information for all devices associated with their Apple ID. (Also Read: Apple's Vision Pro Unveils Future In These Areas; Check Details)

2024 Unity Wallpaper

With this update, Apple introduces the striking 2024 Unity wallpaper. This artwork, part of the Black Unity collection, celebrates Black history and culture.