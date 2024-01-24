Google Chrome To Get 3 New Generative AI Features, Will Make Your Browsing Experience Easier

New Delhi: Tech giant Google is now introducing three new generative AI-powered features to its Google Chrome web browser for Mac and Windows, aiming to enhance the browsing experience by making it easier, safer, and more accessible, starting in the US. The generative AI-powered features include Customise Chrome, Tab Organiser, and an AI-powered writing assistant. Notably, these generative AI tools aim to assist in organizing tabs, composing text, and creating personalized browser themes.

Let's delve into Google Chrome's new AI features

Customise Chrome:

This feature allows users to customize the theme for their Chrome browser, similar to the features recently introduced in Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices. With this feature, users can create generative AI wallpapers for their Chrome browsers with just a few clicks. Furthermore, Chrome’s generative AI enables the quick generation of custom themes based on the user's selected mood, visual style, and colour. To use this AI tool, click on the ‘Customise Chrome’ side panel on the homepage, then click “Change theme,” and finally “Create with AI.” (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Bank Offers, Discounts In India; How To Get Buds Z2 Headphones Free, Check Here)

AI-powered Writing Assistant:

This AI-powered tool assists users in filling text boxes on websites. Users can also brainstorm ideas proposed by the AI by simply clicking on the text box. Whether it's writing a social media post, an email, or describing a product in a review, this AI-powered feature provides suggestions and prompts to enhance the text composition process. To use this tool, Chrome users can right-click on a text box and select “Help me write.” Afterwards, enter a few keywords, and the AI will generate automatic text according to the provided prompts. (Also Read: Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.3 Update With THESE Features; Check Here)

Tab Organiser:

This AI-powered feature helps users manage and create numerous tabs without using manual commands. By utilizing this AI tool, Chrome automatically suggests and creates tab groups based on open tabs. Chrome can also propose names and emojis for the generated tab groups, enhancing organization and productivity. To use this feature, users simply need to right-click on a tab and choose “Organise Similar Tabs” from the drop-down menu.