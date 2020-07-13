Google to launch low cost smartphones in India to enable feature phone users shift to smartphone

New Delhi: Technology giant Google on Monday announced its plans to launch low cost smartphones in India so that feature phone users can become smartphone users.

Caesar Sengupta, GM & VP of Payments and Next Billion Users at Google, addressing the virtual Google for India 2020 event said that the company has tied up with several hardware manufacturers that can provide low cost Android phones.

He added that the company will launch high quality Android phones at reasonable price so that more people can have access to the internet.

Among several other plans that the company revealed during its virtual conference, Google also announced that it has formed a new partnership with CBSE, Skill Education and Training.

“By the end of 2020, we will enable over 1 million teachers in 22,000 schools across India to deliver blended learning that combines the classroom approach with online learning, using free tools like G Suite for Education, Google Classroom, YouTube and more,” Google said.

“Today, I’m excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this effort, we will invest Rs 75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years. We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced at the Google for India virtual event.

The investments will focus on four areas important to India’s digitization that includes enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other.

The second is to build new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs. Empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation and leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture are the other areas.