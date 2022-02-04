हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition for 3 bn users

Essentials Starter aims to help employees and their teams break down silos and work together in new ways.

Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition for 3 bn users

San Francisco: Google has announced Workspace Essentials Starter, a new offering that will allow users to sign up for no-cost access to Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, and Meet, more using their existing work e-mail.

Essentials Starter aims to help employees and their teams break down silos and work together in new ways.

"The new Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition is a no-cost solution for business users looking to enhance teamwork and unlock innovation with secure-by-design collaboration," Kelly Waldher, VP of marketing Google Workspace said in a blog post.

With Essentials Starter, the firm is making it easy for employees to choose their own productivity tools and bring modern collaboration to work.

Essentials Starter works much like legacy G Suite does today. It doesn`t require file conversions, plug-ins, or new desktop software, and all the tools in Essentials Starter will work within existing environments, Google says.

In addition, Essentials Starter provides encrypted and secure access to files, helping keep users safe and their information private.

