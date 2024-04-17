Grand Theft Auto Maker Take-Two Announces Layoffs, To Cut 5% Workforce

New Delhi: Take-Two Interactive Software, the renowned company responsible for the popular "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, has revealed plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 5 percent. This decision will affect around 600 employees as the gaming sector continues to grapple with ongoing challenges.

Layoffs Announcement

The announcement of layoffs comes amidst a period of job reductions within the gaming industry, spanning over the past two years.

Reason Behind Layoffs

Take-Two's workforce reduction is part of its broader cost-reduction efforts, which also include the cancellation of several ongoing projects.

Objectives

These measures are aimed at streamlining operations and managing expenses effectively.

Company's Statement

Regarding the layoffs, a spokesperson from Take-Two stated, "The layoffs and project cancellations could cost the company total charges of up to $200 million."

The spokesperson further elaborated that canceled projects could contribute as much as $140 million, while severance and other employee-related costs may reach up to $35 million.

Ongoing Trends In The Gaming Sector

Other gaming giants, including Tencent's Riot Games, Electronic Arts, and Sony Corp, have also implemented workforce reductions in 2024.

Research firm Newzoo projected a slower growth trajectory for the gaming sector, with expectations that it may continue through 2026, remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

Future Developments

Despite the layoffs and project cancellations, Take-Two remains committed to its long-term goals. The company recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring Gearbox, the creator of "Borderlands," for $460 million.

Additionally, Take-Two reaffirmed its dedication to developing the next installment of its highly successful "Grand Theft Auto" series.