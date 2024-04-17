Viral Video: Zomato Boy Delivering Food On Harley-Davidson Surfaces Online -- Watch

New Delhi: In recent times, delivery agents of online food aggregators are catching netizens' eye for different reasons. This time, a Zomato delivery agent has captured the attention of social media users with his unconventional approach to deliveries. Soon, the video goes viral.

In a video shared on Instagram by user Akshay Shettigar, the delivery executive can be seen riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle while on duty. (Also Read: Bank Holiday Alert: Financial Institutions To Close On April 19 In THESE Cities, Know Why)

Delivery On Premium Bike

The viral clip showcases the Zomato delivery agent cruising through the streets on a Harley Davidson X440. The clip becomes the talk of the town soon as the bike is a premium and valued at over Rs 2.4 lakh.

The rider is also depicted wearing an upscale helmet and gloves, adding to the spectacle of the delivery.

Clip Goes Viral

Since its upload, the clip has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 3.4 million views and more than 90,000 likes within a few days.

Social Media Reaction

"Harley Davidson pe ZOMATO Food Delivery..wait for end," wrote the Instagram user alongside the video. Take a look at netizens reactions:

"From the box color and freshness it's just a promoter and not a regular delivery guy," one user commented on the video. The second one says, "He worked hard and bought his dream bike."