New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s audio accessory brand DEFY has launched new earbuds Gravity Pro. The earbuds pack several features offering impressive audio and calling quality. For instance, the newly launched device comes with 13mm drivers that offer an immersive sound experience while it packs 4mic ENC to provide better call quality to users. The Gravity Pro earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.3 for quick connectivity. DEFY’s new gadget is selling exclusively on Flipkart.

DEFY claims that the new Gravity Pro earbuds provide a playback time of 25 hours. The audio device comes with a low latency of 50 ms. DEFY Gravity Pro earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs 1,399. On Flipkart, the new Gravity Pro earbuds are available in a blue and black matte finish and white glossy finish variants.

Customers can get 5% cashback on the purchase of DEFY Gravity Pro earbuds via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The brand is offering one year warranty on newly launched products.

Guru Randhawa launched his audio accessory brand Defy last year. At that time, the company had launched Defy Gravity TWS Earbuds, Defy Crest Wireless Neckband and Defy Impulse Wired Earphones.

"As an artist, I've always strived to move ahead in life and Defy is another feather in my cap that I am excited about. We want to break the mould and offer a uniquely tuned sound that truly uplifts the aural experience that music brings with it. One beat, one drop, that one-of-a-kind bass that is unique to all of us, and Defy products embodies that vision. DEFY is all set to break the clutter, and elevate the whole audio experience for my fans and I'm super excited about it," said Guru Randhawa, creator, Defy.