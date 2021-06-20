हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Father's Day 2021

Happy Father’s Day 2021: Google Doodle pops up to celebrate Father’s Day

This Google Doodle on Father’s Day is a cute stop-motion artwork that basically caricatures a kid further expressing love in a most simple and innocent form. Each and every Google Doodle comes with Google letters that convey the message.

Happy Father’s Day 2021: Google Doodle pops up to celebrate Father’s Day

Whenever there is a special occasion, Google always comes up with a Doodle that celebrates the occasion. On the eve of Father’s Day 2021, Google Doodle is marking the day as something that appreciated the contribution of fathers in children’s lives which ranges from upbringing, giving the necessities of life to teaching life lesson that basically helps in the children’s upbringing.

The Father’s Day Google Doodle is already there on the Google app, and Google Chrome across all devices. The regular Google logo has been changed to the Father’s Day Google Doodle.

This Google Doodle on Father’s Day is a cute stop-motion artwork that basically caricatures a kid further expressing love in a most simple and innocent form. Each and every Google Doodle comes with Google letters that convey the message. In today’s Google Doodle, the ‘G’ from Google shows the dad and the small ‘g’ represents the kid and both the letters come out from a pop-out card where the kid is sending hearts to the dad. This has been designed by Doodler Olivia When.

Apart from that, Google has also shown some of the early sketches of the Doodle which particularly shows that the design has been inspired by pop-up cards.

Let’s throw some light on the history of Father’s Day. It was originally celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph’s Day by Catholic countries in Europe and marks the honour of fatherhood and paternal bonds.

Tags:
Father's Day 2021Google doodleGoogle AppFather's Day Google Doodle
