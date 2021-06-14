Here’s how to temporarily deactivate/permanently delete WhatsApp account

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has played a vital role in helping people amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it is one of the most used messaging apps across the globe. It has further connected people virtually and that eventually became a trend thereafter.

WhatsApp has recently garnered eyeballs due to its implementation of controversial privacy policies which revealed the kind of data the platform collects and shares with its parent company Facebook. The policy has come into effect since May 15.

However, WhatsApp has assured that users will continue to use the app even if they haven’t accepted the new privacy policy.

This dilemma over WhatsApp’s new privacy policy led to the migration of many users to alternate platforms such as Signal and Telegram.

Therefore, if you still think that you want to deactivate your WhatsApp account temporarily or are looking forward to deleting your account, then here is the step-by-step guide to delete your WhatsApp account permanently.

Here’s how to delete a WhatsApp account:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp account

Step 2: Head over to Settings menu > Account > Delete my account

Step 3: Enter your mobile number in the full international format and select the Delete my Account option

Step 4: Select a reason as to why you wish to delete the account

Step 5: Tap on the Delete my Account option

WhatsApp notes that “it may take up to 90 days from the beginning of the deletion process to delete your WhatsApp information.”

