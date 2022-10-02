How to turn on disappearing messages in WhatsApp for Android, iPhone?

WhatsApp allows its users to send disappearing messages for enhanced privacy. A user can send a disappearing message for 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. Even if a user doesn’t open WhatsApp during the 24-hour, 7-day, or 90-day period, the message will disappear from the chat. After the stipulated time, the message will disappear from the chat of both the users - the sender and the receiver. Users can choose to turn disappearing messages on for all of their chats or only for selected chats.

The feature doesn't affect messages/chats sent previously and only affects future chats. According to WhatsApp, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off in an individual chat. In a group chat, any group participant can turn disappearing messages on or off. However, WhatsApp allows group admins to change group settings to allow only admins to turn disappearing messages on or off.

How to turn on disappearing messages in WhatsApp for Android?

* Open the WhatsApp chat.

* Tap the contact’s name.

* Tap Disappearing messages.

* If prompted, tap CONTINUE.

* Select 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

* Select which chats you want to enable.

* Tap Okay sign then tap done.

How to turn on disappearing messages in WhatsApp for iPhone?

* Open the WhatsApp chat.

* Tap the contact’s name.

* Tap Disappearing Messages.

* If prompted, tap Continue.

* Select 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

* Tap Okay.

However, one should remember that a user should send disappearing messages only to trusted individuals as the receiver can forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears. The user can also copy and save content from the disappearing message before it disappears. They can also take a photo of a disappearing message with a camera or other device before it disappears.