HP set to expand gaming portfolio with 2 affordable laptops in India

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP Inc is all set to expand its gaming portfolio in India at a much affordable pricing with the launch of two new laptops in its Omen and Pavilion series next week.

According to industry sources, the company is expected to announce their first 16-inch gaming laptop from the Pavilion Gaming portfolio that will be aggressively priced around Rs 70,000.

HP is also likely to introduce the world's smallest 15-inch gaming laptop as part of their new Omen gaming portfolio, sources told IANS on Monday.

The expansion of HP's gaming portfolio in India will happen almost after a year. The company brought HP OMEN 15 Laptop in June last year at a starting price of Rs 1,24,990 while HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop from a starting price of Rs 70,990.

The company also launched the world's first dual-screen gaming laptop "OMEN X 2S" for a starting price of Rs 2,09,990.

The current OMEN laptops have up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 featuring Max-Q7 design, up to the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i9 high performance mobile processor, powered by up to 5.0 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads and up to 16 GB RAM.

HP is also likely to announce several accessories for the wholesome gaming experience next week.

Catering to casual, mainstream or professional gamers, the new segments are aggressively priced to ensure access to a holistic and advanced gaming ecosystem, said sources.

HP entered the gaming segment in 2017 and now enjoys more than one-third of the market share in the PC gaming segment.

As a leader in the PC segment, HP has driven a lot of path breaking innovations to set new benchmarks of design and innovation.

The company garnered 28.2 per cent market share in the overall PC segment in India, according to the IDC (Q1 2020) data.