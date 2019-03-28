India's broadband subscribers increased 4.15% to 540.04 mn in January: TRAI

New Delhi: India's broadband subscribers increased 4.15 percent to 540.04 million in January 2019, a report by telecom regulator TRAI said.

“As per the reports received from 308 operators in the month of January 2019, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 518.55 million at the end of Dec-18 to 540.04 million at the end of Jan-19 with a monthly growth rate of 4.15 percent,” the report said.

Reliance Jio had the top market share of the total broadband subscribers in the month of January with 289.44 million subscribers, the report found.

“Top five service providers constituted 98.63 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of Jan-19. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (289.44 million), Bharti Airtel (110.25 million), Vodafone Idea (109.86 million), BSNL (20.81 million) and Tata Tele. Group (2.26 million),” TRAI added.

The number of Wired subscribers grew 0.56 percent to 18.27 in January as compared to 18.17 percent in December. Mobile devices users (Phones and dongles) jumped 4.28 percent to 521.35 million in January as compared to 499.95 in December.

However, Fixed Wireless subscribers (Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, Point-to-Point Radio & VSAT) fell 1.5 percent to 0.42 million in January as compared to 0.43 million in December, TRAI said.