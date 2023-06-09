topStoriesenglish2619522
NewsTechnology
INSTAGRAM

Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users, Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes

Meanwhile, Instagram down has started trending on Twitter, thus opening a barrage of memes on the social media microblogging site.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users, Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes

New Delhi: Photo sharing App Instagram is down for thousands of users across the globe. According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, thousands of users were unable to access Instagram on Friday.

According to Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status data from a variety of sources including user-submitted issues on its platform, 43% people on App,  40% on  Website and 16% people on Feed were experiencing trouble accessing the social network.

A rise in reports was visible on the down detector outage graph at 9.20 pm EDT. Almost 50 percent of the reported outages involved server connections, but only 20 percent involved login problems. Almost 2,000 UK users were affected, while there were over 1,000 reports each from India and Australia, according to Downdetector.

Meanwhile, Instagram down has started trending on Twitter, thus opening a barrage of memes on the social media microblogging site.

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a feature that would let users chat with AI (artificial intelligence) within the app. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi in a tweet shared the development, claiming that the platform has an AI agent in the pipeline.

According to the screenshots he shared, the chatbot will be able to answer questions and provide advice. Users could have up to 30 personalities to choose from.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile