Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users, Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes

New Delhi: Photo sharing App Instagram is down for thousands of users across the globe. According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, thousands of users were unable to access Instagram on Friday.

According to Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status data from a variety of sources including user-submitted issues on its platform, 43% people on App, 40% on Website and 16% people on Feed were experiencing trouble accessing the social network.

A rise in reports was visible on the down detector outage graph at 9.20 pm EDT. Almost 50 percent of the reported outages involved server connections, but only 20 percent involved login problems. Almost 2,000 UK users were affected, while there were over 1,000 reports each from India and Australia, according to Downdetector.

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 9:28 PM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Instagram down has started trending on Twitter, thus opening a barrage of memes on the social media microblogging site.

Instagram down again _ Here they come to twitter pic.twitter.com/vT6vVu8N0O June 9, 2023

#instagramdown



People coming on Twitter after Instagram goes down pic.twitter.com/VBoxeZ16Fr — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) June 9, 2023

Me pulling up to Twitter again to see if Instagram is down or if it's just the wifi not working _ pic.twitter.com/s9TnUgnH3Y — Mars __ (@iMarleyKim) June 9, 2023

Everyone going to Twitter to check if Instagram down #instagramdown: pic.twitter.com/DDI1clSzWT June 9, 2023

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a feature that would let users chat with AI (artificial intelligence) within the app. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi in a tweet shared the development, claiming that the platform has an AI agent in the pipeline.



According to the screenshots he shared, the chatbot will be able to answer questions and provide advice. Users could have up to 30 personalities to choose from.