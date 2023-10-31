Iphone Hacking Row: How Safe Are Apple Devices? What Special They Do To Protect User Data

New Delhi: The news about threat messages related to possible state-sponsored attackers targeting iPhones has caused concern in India. Prominent figures like MP Shashi Tharoor and Mahua moitra shared screenshots claiming their phones were targeted. This has raised questions about the security of personal information and privacy in the digital world.

The alert message shared by many politician first line reads: " ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone".

It puts important questions on security of individual sensitive information and privacy in the digital world. Apple is long known for its top-notch security and protection against hacking and online attacks. The recent situation has raised many concerns of the digital world.

After a lot of outrage, the tech giant Apple has clarified that it “does not attribute the threat notifications to ay specific state sponsored attacker…detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete.”

“It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behavior to evade detection in the future,” Apple added in the statement.

Apple also said that it had sent threat notifications to individuals whose accounts are in nearly 150 countries.

Apple iPhone is considered one of the safest devices in the market due to its capability to protect against any concerted threats and hacking attempts.

How does Apple’s security work?

Apple security API: This API uses Apple’s hardware and software to protect the data.

Two-factor certification: This additional feature helps to make access difficult to those who are having the password of the device.

Passcode: This is the 4 digit code that you will use to access your device.

Facial ID: It opens the device by scanning your face.

Lockdown Mode: The security mode that makes your device more protected.

If someone is trying to attempt to your iPhone, then Apple ID will send your alert via these messages:

iMessage: You get the message if someone is attempting to temper your iPhone through your Apple ID. This security warning or message will suggest you take appropriate steps.

Email: You also get the alert warning on your email alongside your inbox where the message of problem and their solution is mentioned.

Push Notification: Apple also send the alert message through push notifications. You can also check this on your device’ settings.

How to keep you protected?

Keep strong password: Your password must be at least 12 letters long and it must have numbers, words and symbols in mixture.

Change your password: You must have changed your password once in every 90 days.

Use Two-Factor Certification: Two-factor certification adds extra layer of protection. This will make it harder for those who are not having password to access your device.

Digital world has brought its own sets of challenges and it becomes very important to protect your sensitive information and data online against hackers and state or non-state organizations. Tech companies are constantly working to upgrade their systems and improve layers of protection. However, we, as a user, must also be alerted and cautious while using the digital space.