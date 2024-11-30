Lava Yuva 4 Launched In India With iPhone 16 Pro-Inspired Design Under Rs 10,000: Check Specs and Price

Lava Yuva 4 India Launch: Lava has launched a Lava Yuva 4 smartphone in the Indian market. The launch follows the Lava Yuva 3 announced earlier in February this year. A new budget-friendly smartphone comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage models. It comes in Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black colour options.

Indian multinational technology company Lava offers a one-year warranty and free at-home service with smartphone purchases. The new smartphone retains the same display, processor, RAM, and storage capacity as its predecessor. On the software front, the Yuva 4 comes with Android 14 and is guaranteed to receive Android 15. Notably, the smartphone's design is inspired by the iPhone 16 Pro.

Lava Yuva 4 Price In India And Availability

The Lava Yuva 4 carries a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB base model. However, the pricing of the 4GB + 128GB variant has not been revealed. Customers can purchase the Lava Yuva 4 smartphone via the company’s retail outlets starting this month.

Lava Yuva 4 Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, powered by a Unisoc T-606 processor and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Adding further, the Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD) smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G VoLTE connectivity. On the optics front, the Lava Yuva 4 will come equipped with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter.