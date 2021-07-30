हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LinkedIn allows employees to work fully remote, reverses course

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has now decided that it will allow most of its employees to opt for full-time remote work as offices gradually reopen, Chief People Officer Teuila Hanson told.

This new policy from LinkedIn is a reversal of the company's initial indication last October that employees would be expected to work from an office 50% of the time, when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted.

This new policy which asks employees to work remotely full-time or work at an office part-time, will apply to LinkedIn`s global workforce of more than 16,000 employees.

"We anticipate that we`ll definitely see more remote employees than what we saw prior to the pandemic," Hanson said in an interview ahead of the announcement, adding that some jobs would require in-office work.

Hanson further added that LinkedIn does not need employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to the office against other tech companies such as Facebook and Google that have responded to a rise in US COVID-19 cases by requiring shots.

LinkedIn employees who changed locations will also be able to see their pay adjusted based on the local market where they`re based, said Greg Snapper, director of corporate communications.

The tech industry was among the first to allow employees to work from home when COVID-19 hit the US last year. But the extent to which tech companies are embracing permanent remote work is now diverging.

LinkedIn`s openness to remote work stands in contrast to some Silicon Valley tech giants` comparatively hard-line stances on returning to the office. Apple announced it will require most employees to work from the office three days per week starting in October, while Alphabet`s Google expects 60% of its global workforce to return to the office at least part-time.

LinkedIn is in the process of reopening its global offices based on COVID-19 infection rates in each location.

