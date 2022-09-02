New Delhi: India’s True Wireless earbuds (TWS) shipment has seen tremendous growth with 168 % year-on-year, according the latest research from Counterpoint’s IoT service. The growth is prevalent in low-price band (Rs 1000-Rs 2000) TWS, due to multiple discount offers and growing popularity among Indians. Online channel penetration stood at 79%, with Flipkart capturing half of these shipments.

Homegrown brands have played an important role to boost India’s shipment in the sector. boAt has maintained its leadership with 236 % growth in Q2 2022. While Noise keeps its second position for the third consecutive quarter.

A brand called Mivi made the very first time in the top five brand ranking. Other emerging brands are OPPO, OnePlus with its new model Buds Pro, Samsung, and Truke.

Commenting on the overall market, Senior Research Analyst Anshika Jain said, “India’s TWS market continues to show phenomenal growth due to the reasons like availability of low-priced new TWS devices, better features and functionalities like ANC, innovative designs, and low-latency mode for gaming. The market is expected to grow 47% in 2022 as new brands continue to arrive even as existing ones expand their channel presence. Besides, consumer demand is expected to rise during the festive period as people are also seeing TWS devices as a good option for gifting purposes.”

Jain added, “The share of domestic manufacturing stood at 16%, the highest ever. With boAt, Noise, Mivi and pTron ramping up their local manufacturing capabilities, these brands together accounted for 98% of the domestic shipment volume in Q2 2022. ‘Made in India’ has been taking the spotlight since the beginning of this year. But more brands started focusing on local manufacturing during this quarter. Gizmore and new entrant SWOTT also offered locally produced devices in Q2 2022. Further, we expect to see ‘Make in India’ devices from Truke and Portronics as they focus on localizing their manufacturing to maintain price competitiveness.”