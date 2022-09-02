iPhone 14 Pro Max to launch on September 7: Here's all you need to know

New Delhi: The iPhone 14 Pro is about to be released, and it will be Apple's most valuable asset in this year's iPhone lineup. Traditionally, the Pro Max variants get the best features, whether it's the display or the battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to get a new chipset and cameras this year. The iPhone 14 Pro will have the same features, though the Pro Max model will have a 6.7-inch screen. Naturally, the best features come at a higher price, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be this year's most expensive iPhone.

Here's everything we know so far about the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is set to be released on September 7.

Beginning with the display on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the smartphone would retain its 6.7-inch screen. Several leaks, however, indicate that the screen will get a new notch design and always-on display support. It will continue to support the 120Hz refresh rate known as Pro Motion display by Apple.'

The Pro Max would almost certainly receive Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset, which is based on a 3nm process. Apple iPhones can already provide smooth performance. A more powerful chipset may even result in improved camera performance. Apple is expected to include a 48-megapixel sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. As hinted by the 'far out' poster, it could also support space zoom. Apple may also add satellite connectivity support, according to the official poster.

The iPhone Pro Max models have the largest batteries, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to continue the trend this year. The company is expanding its fast charging capabilities, but there are no specifics. Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to be slightly more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The base storage option is said to cost $1,150 (roughly Rs 91,400).