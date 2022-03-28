Man uses Apple Watch to stalk girlfriend, gets arrested

New Delhi: In the United States, a guy was arrested for stalking his girlfriend with an Apple Watch. Despite the fact that the Apple AirTag tracker has been used in several cases of stalking, the Apple Watch remains an unusual and expensive piece of technology to utilise for stalking. Lawrence Welch, 29, of Nashville, Tennessee, affixed the Apple Watch to the spokes of the tyre, according to a WSMV report. Welch was tracking his watch's location with the Life360 app, which eventually exposed the victim's location as well.

Welch and his partner used the Life360 app to track each other's position, according to the report. The arrested kept his service running and utilised it to track the smartwatch's position. After receiving a call from security, cops arrived at the Family Safety Centre on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the affidavit. After spotting the boyfriend near the automobile, security apparently alerted officers. "Welch eventually came to the Family Service Centre, but instead of going inside, he approached the victim's car and sat down beside the front passenger-side tyre," according to the report.

Welsh had also threatened to kill her on several occasions, according to the report. According to old court orders, he was charged with two counts of domestic abuse. Other aspects of their relationship are unknown.

Car thieves are utilising AirTags to steal premium vehicles, according to a warning issued by Canada's York Regional Police Auto/Cargo section in December 2020. Due to its modest size, the AirTag, according to the police agency, can be hidden practically anyplace in the car. The police had encouraged car owners to install security cameras with an alarm system or use a steering wheel lock. The iOS 15.4 update, which was released earlier this month, purportedly addressed the stalking issue. Clearly, the corporation needs to come up with new security measures.

