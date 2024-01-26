Meta Introduces Tighter Messaging Settings For Teens On Facebook And Instagram

New Delhi: Mera platforms Inc. is introducing more stringent default direct message settings for teenagers in Instagram and Facebook in response to persistent worries about the safety of teens using social media. This action is taken in response to concerns raised by lawmakers and parents regarding the possible exposure of young users to harmful content on these platforms.

The company is taking steps to enhance safety by disabling the option for teenagers on Instagram to receive direct messages from individuals they don't follow or aren't already connected to. This applies to both adults and other teenagers. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8 Series Now Offers A New Color Choice – Mint)

Individuals under the age of 16, or under 18 in certain countries will now only be allowed to receive messages or be included in group chats by those they are already connected with. For supervised accounts teens will need parental approval to make changes to these settings. This policy extends to Messenger as well, as per a recent blog update by Meta. (Also Read: Motorola Slashes Prices Of Moto Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra In India: Check Details)

In March 2022, supervision tools were introduced on Instagram after a whistleblower exposed internal documents. These documents indicated that Facebook prioritized profit over the safety of its users, leading to congressional testimony and a broader discussion on online protection for minors. In October 2023, Meta faced legal action with over 30 U.S. states filing a lawsuit alleging the company's involvement in harmful youth marketing practices.

Meta has disclosed intentions to introduce a feature designed to shield teens from unwarranted and potentially inappropriate images in messages from contacts they are already linked with as it continues its commitment to improve safety measures for teeangers. Additional information about this feature is anticipated to be disclosed later in the year.