Motorola Slashes Prices Of Moto Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra In India: Check Details

New Delhi: If you are looking for a premium smartphone but your pocket is not allowing you to do so, this may be the intriguing deal. Motorola has announced a substantial price cut for its Moto Razr 40 Ultra and Moto Razr 40 smartphones in India. The reduction comes less than a year after the devices' launch.

The deal is providing users with an enticing opportunity to own cutting-edge foldable smartphones at more affordable prices.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra And Moto Razr 40 Price Drop Details

Motorola has made a bold decision to lower the price of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra by a notable Rs 20,000 and the Moto Razr 40 by Rs 15,000. This move aims to make these innovative smartphones more accessible to a broader audience.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra And Moto Razr 40: New Prices In India

Following this adjustment, the Moto Razr 40 is now available at Rs 44,999, a significant drop from its original launch price of Rs 59,999. Meanwhile, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra sees a substantial reduction to Rs 69,999, down from its initial price of Rs 89,999.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra And Moto Razr 40: RAM And Storage Capacity

Both models come equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Specifications

Display

6.9-inch pOLED with 1080p resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

Cover Display

3.6-inch with 144Hz refresh rate.

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Battery

3,800mAh with 33W fast wired and 5W wireless charging.

Camera Setup

12-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultrawide (rear); 32-megapixel (front).

Moto Razr 40: Specifications

Display

Same folding display as the Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

Cover Display

1.5-inch.

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Battery

4,200mAh with 33W fast wired and 5W wireless charging.

Camera Setup

64-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultrawide (rear); 32-megapixel (front).