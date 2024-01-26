Motorola Slashes Prices Of Moto Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra In India: Check Details
The deal is providing users with an enticing opportunity to own cutting-edge foldable smartphones at more affordable prices.
New Delhi: If you are looking for a premium smartphone but your pocket is not allowing you to do so, this may be the intriguing deal. Motorola has announced a substantial price cut for its Moto Razr 40 Ultra and Moto Razr 40 smartphones in India. The reduction comes less than a year after the devices' launch.
Moto Razr 40 Ultra And Moto Razr 40 Price Drop Details
Motorola has made a bold decision to lower the price of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra by a notable Rs 20,000 and the Moto Razr 40 by Rs 15,000. This move aims to make these innovative smartphones more accessible to a broader audience. (Also Read: Swiggy To Announce 2nd Round Of Layoffs Amid Cost-Cutting Measures)
Moto Razr 40 Ultra And Moto Razr 40: New Prices In India
Following this adjustment, the Moto Razr 40 is now available at Rs 44,999, a significant drop from its original launch price of Rs 59,999. Meanwhile, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra sees a substantial reduction to Rs 69,999, down from its initial price of Rs 89,999.
Moto Razr 40 Ultra And Moto Razr 40: RAM And Storage Capacity
Both models come equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity.
Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Specifications
Display
6.9-inch pOLED with 1080p resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate.
Cover Display
3.6-inch with 144Hz refresh rate.
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.
Battery
3,800mAh with 33W fast wired and 5W wireless charging.
Camera Setup
12-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultrawide (rear); 32-megapixel (front).
Moto Razr 40: Specifications
Display
Same folding display as the Moto Razr 40 Ultra.
Cover Display
1.5-inch.
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.
Battery
4,200mAh with 33W fast wired and 5W wireless charging.
Camera Setup
64-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultrawide (rear); 32-megapixel (front).
