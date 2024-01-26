trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714297
Google Pixel 8 Series Now Offers A New Color Choice

Starting from January 25, these variants are available through the Google Store to be purchased by the customers in the United States. 

Jan 26, 2024
Google Pixel 8 Series Now Offers A New Color Choice Image Credit: Flipkart

New Delhi: Previously, Pixel 8 was available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colors and Pixel 8 Pro had Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain options. A new mint color has been introduced by Google for its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 pro smartphones.

Google Pixel introduces fresh 'Mint' color option

The Mint versions are available for a limited time as indicated in this post by Google India. It's important to mention that the newly introduced Mint color option is exclusively available for the 128GB storage variant of both phones. Those looking for a higher configuration should continue to choose models in the original colors. (Also Read: Motorola Slashes Prices Of Moto Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra In India: Check Details)

 

Google Pixel 8: Availability

Starting from January 25, these variants are available through the Google Store to be purchased by the customers in the United States. While the phones are also listed on the Google India online store, it's worth noting that Google sells its Pixel phones in India exclusively through Flipkart. (Also Read: Flipkart Announces Annual Workforce Restructuring: 1,000 Employees To Be Let Go)

Google Pixel 8: Price

Currently, Flipkart has listed only the regular Pixel 8 in the Mint color option priced at Rs 75,999. Customers on the e-commerce platform have the option to purchase the phone with or without opting for an exchange deal. Additionally. There are various bank offers available for buyers.

