Google Pixel 8 Series Now Offers A New Color Choice

New Delhi: Previously, Pixel 8 was available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colors and Pixel 8 Pro had Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain options. A new mint color has been introduced by Google for its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 pro smartphones.

Google Pixel introduces fresh 'Mint' color option

The Mint versions are available for a limited time as indicated in this post by Google India. It's important to mention that the newly introduced Mint color option is exclusively available for the 128GB storage variant of both phones. Those looking for a higher configuration should continue to choose models in the original colors.

Google Pixel 8: Availability

Starting from January 25, these variants are available through the Google Store to be purchased by the customers in the United States. While the phones are also listed on the Google India online store, it's worth noting that Google sells its Pixel phones in India exclusively through Flipkart.

Google Pixel 8: Price

Currently, Flipkart has listed only the regular Pixel 8 in the Mint color option priced at Rs 75,999. Customers on the e-commerce platform have the option to purchase the phone with or without opting for an exchange deal. Additionally. There are various bank offers available for buyers.