हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
META

Meta unveils new privacy controls for users, as it makes easy to control who sees Facebook posts

Meta said it has rewritten and re-designed Privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and clearer about how the company uses your information.

Meta unveils new privacy controls for users, as it makes easy to control who sees Facebook posts
File Photo

New Delhi- Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday announced new privacy controls for users, saying that it is rolling out a new setting to make it easier to manage who sees your posts on Facebook. Now, when someone selects a default audience, that audience selection will apply to new posts created in Facebook that they share to their timeline unless they select a different audience for a particular post.

Previously, your default audience for posts matched whichever audience you chose most recently. So if you had just made a post that was available to the public, your subsequent posts would be as well. "This new setting will help make sure you're sharing with the right people in your community," said Michel Protti, Chief Privacy Officer, Product at Meta.

Meta recently consolidated the Ad Topics and Interest Categories controls into a single control that can be accessed on Facebook and Instagram, covering a more extensive set of ad topics. "This allows people to use a single control to set preferences across ad topics that reflect the interest targeting categories advertisers may use to reach them and the content they might see in an ad," Protti explained.

Meta said it has rewritten and re-designed Privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and clearer about how the company uses your information. ALSO READ: Telangana's serial killer, who murdered 17 women, awarded life imprisonment

"While the text looks different, Meta is not collecting, using or sharing your data in new ways based on this policy update," said Meta. In addition, Meta is also updating its Terms of Service to better explain "what is expected from us and those who use our platforms".

Meta will send notifications about the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service to users and these updates go into effect on July 26. Meta to let you manage who sees your posts on Facebook.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
METAFacebookMeta FacebookMeta Privacy ControlsFacebook privacy controls
Next
Story

iPhone 13 gets decent price cut! Buy Apple smartphone at great prices from Flipkart, check offer details

Must Watch

PT2M55S

A new application has been filed in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case