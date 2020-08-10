हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Microsoft's next-gen console to be called Xbox Series S

The packaging notes that the controller works on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PC, Android and iOS devices.

File Photo

San Francisco: Microsoft is expected to unveil its second, cheaper next-gen Xbox console this month and a report claims it would be called Xbox Series S.

According to The Verge, some new photos of Microsoft`s new next-gen Xbox controller in white have appeared, with packaging that mentions the Xbox Series S .

The packaging notes that the controller works on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PC, Android and iOS devices.

However, Microsoft has not officially unveiled an Xbox Series S yet, nor has the company even confirmed a white Xbox Series X controller.

A mysterious white Xbox Series X controller also appeared online last month, complete with the new D-pad, textured triggers, and new share button.

Microsoft will reportedly unveil the console in late August. It follows comments made by Phil Spencer, vice president of gaming at Microsoft, that the company will unveil more details about the Series X in August.

The Xbox Series S has been given the codename "Project Lockhart" and has long been assumed to be the cheaper alternative to the Xbox Series X.

