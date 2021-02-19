Moto E7 Power launched in India at Rs 7,499

Motorola has finally launched E7 Power in India after being teased online. The phone is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 8,299. The phone is available in Coral Red and Tahiti Blue colour options. It will go on sale starting 12 pm (noon) on February 26 through Flipkart and leading retail stores.

In terms of features, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Moto E7 Power also comes with a 5MPl camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Moto E7 Power packs a 5,000mAh battery that is supposed to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. Other key features of the phone include a stock Android experience, water-repellent design, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Moto E7 Power competes against the likes of Redmi 9i, Infinix Smart 5, and Realme C15. The phone also has Google Lens integration.

In terms of storage options, Moto E7 Power has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that are both expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor that is discreetly located within the company's “batwing” logo.