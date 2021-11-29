Motorola to launch first 200MP camera smartphone

New Delhi: Samsung had announced its 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor in September and now a new report has claimed that Motorola will be the first one to use this sensor followed by Xiaomi.

According to the leaker, Ice Universe Motorola will be the first one to use the 200MP sensor followed by Xiaomi that will be using it in the second half of 2022 while Samsung is said to adopt the 200MP sensor later in 2023.

Earlier reports suggested that Samsung will use a 200MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but later on, it was suggested that Samsung will skip it and instead it will sport a 108MP camera on the rear.

For ultimate low-light photography, the ISOCELL HP1 features an all-new ChameleonCell technology, a pixel-binning technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four or full pixel layout, depending on the environment.

As per the video and official explanation from Samsung, it can do 2X2 pixel binning, thereby enabling the sensor to shoot 8K videos, with the adequate shrinking of the field of view.

In a low-lit environment, the HP1 transforms into a 12.5MP image sensor with large 2.56im pixels by merging 16 neighbouring pixels. It supports multisampling, which reads out each pixel several times and averages the readings.

Meanwhile, the ISOCELL GN5 is the industry's first 1.0im image sensor to integrate Dual Pixel Pro, an all-directional autofocusing technology that can substantially boost autofocusing capabilities.

This technology places two photodiodes, the smallest in the industry, within each 1.0im pixel of the sensor either horizontally or vertically to recognise pattern changes in all directions.

