New Apple iPad Pro models may sport 5G, mini-LED displays

San Francisco: Apple is likely to launch 2021 iPad Pros with 5G capabilities owing to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

According to Apple leaker L0vetodream, if Apple does use that modem, the new iPad Pros could take advantage of both sub-6GHz 5G and the faster mmWave 5G, reports The Verge.

The new iPad Pros may also sport Mini-LED displays. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED could launch in Q3 2020.

However, according to new report, the iPad Pros with an A14X chip could launch in Q1 or Q2 of 2021 - later than Kuo's prediction.

Kuo claimed that iPhone maker's plan to adopt mini-LED display technology for future hardware products has been pushed back to 2021 owing to the global health crisis.

The analyst also estimates that Apple mini-LED product shipments will grow significantly by about 300 per cent and 225 per cent in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Apple released new iPad Pros in March with LIDAR sensor technology.