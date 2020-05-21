हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

New controls for users to share albums in Google Photos

Last December, Google launched direct sharing to make it easy to share one-off photos and videos in Google Photos by adding them to an ongoing, private conversation in the app.

New controls for users to share albums in Google Photos

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has announced more controls for users sharing personal albums in Google Photos.

Google acknowledged that since the start of COVID-19, sharing in Google Photos has increased by 50 percent in some regions.

“Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account. This gives you more control over who’s added to the album,” Google wrote in a blog.

Google said that users will still have the option to share albums in Google Photos via a link, which you can embed in an email, text, or blog to make it easy to share photos with people who don't use Google Photos or have a Google account.

“You have the option to turn link sharing on or off at any time and you can decide if you want to let other collaborators add photos to an album. You’ll also be able to remove someone from the album, which will remove the photos and videos they added,” it said.

Tags:
GoogleGoogle albumGoogle Photos
Next
Story

Microsoft to unify app development for 1 billion Windows 10 devices
  • 1,12,359Confirmed
  • 3,435Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M24S

Video: India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 1,12,359; death toll at 3,435