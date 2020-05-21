New controls for users to share albums in Google Photos

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has announced more controls for users sharing personal albums in Google Photos.

Google acknowledged that since the start of COVID-19, sharing in Google Photos has increased by 50 percent in some regions.

“Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account. This gives you more control over who’s added to the album,” Google wrote in a blog.

Google said that users will still have the option to share albums in Google Photos via a link, which you can embed in an email, text, or blog to make it easy to share photos with people who don't use Google Photos or have a Google account.

“You have the option to turn link sharing on or off at any time and you can decide if you want to let other collaborators add photos to an album. You’ll also be able to remove someone from the album, which will remove the photos and videos they added,” it said.